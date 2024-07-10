MAYORAL ELECTION: 2 News Oklahoma, NonDoc and Tulsa Chamber partner for debate

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are electing a new mayor in 2024.
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced he is not running for re-election and several candidates announced their candidacy for the seat.
SEE MORE: Who's running for Tulsa mayor?
In an effort to give voters more insight into the candidates ahead of the election 2 News is partnering with NonDoc and the Tulsa Regional Chamber for a debate.
The debate includes candidates meeting participation qualifications by Aug. 1.
- NonDoc must be able to verify campaigns raised at least $50,000 of reported and deposited campaign funds
-OR-
- Achieved at least 10 percent support demonstrated in a scientific poll unaffiliated with any campaign or political party
The debate is scheduled for Aug. 8 at Cain's Ballroom. 2 News Anchor Erin Christy is moderating with Tres Savage of NonDoc.
Watch the debate live on 2 News Oklahoma's website and app. It will air on television at a later date.
The election is Aug. 27th.
