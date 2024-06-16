MAYORAL CANDIDATES: Who they are, what their focus is

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's mayoral lineup is set after the filing deadline passed on June 12.

These are Tulsa's mayoral candidates.

Casey Bradford, 32



Businessman, Co-Owner of Shady Keys Dueling Piano Bar

United States Army Veteran, served as a Chinese Mandarin linguist

Main focuses: Small Businesses, Education and well-being of Tulsa's younger generation, transparency, hearing what Tulsans have to say and fiscal responsibility. Addressing the city's mental health crisis and homelessness issues by working with non-profits and the Tulsa Police Department.

Kaleb Hoosier, 34



Background: Business administration, management and finance.

Main focuses: Economic growth, infrastructure, transparency and safety.

John Jolley, 62



Businessman, Owner of Big Guys, Inc., an indoor billboard advertising company.

Education: Earned a petroleum engineering degree from the University of Tulsa.

Main focuses: Business, community engagement, supporting Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa tourism, and maintaining industry while welcoming new progressive industries.

Karen Keith, 70



Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2 since 2008, serving her 4th term.

Education: Earned a bachelor's degree in Radio, TV news and Public Affairs from Oklahoma State University

As county commissioner, she secured federal funds to repair the Arkansas River levee system and helped execute the city's Vision 2025 projects.

Main focuses: Continuing Mayor Bynum's plan addressing homelessness, fixing Tulsa Tulsa County's roads and bridges and justice reform.

Monroe Nichols, 40



Founder of Impact Tulsa, elected to House District 72 in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.

Education: Earned a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Tulsa and later earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Director of Policy and Partnerships for StriveTogether, a non-profit focusing on eliminating disparities and improving outcomes for vulnerable children.

Main focuses: Accessible healthcare, economic opportunities, revitalizing neighborhoods, and justice system reform.

Brent L. VanNorman, 64



Businessman, President of TriLinc, attorney, CPA and former pastor.

Education: Earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and computer science from Anderson University and graduated from Regent University with a law degree.

Main focuses: Making Tulsa more business-friendly, making Tulsa more diverse, preventing the homeless population from growing, and hiring more police officers.

Tulsa's general election for mayor is Aug. 27, with a runoff election scheduled for Nov. 5.

