MAYORAL CANDIDATES: Who they are, what their focus is

City of Tulsa
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 16, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's mayoral lineup is set after the filing deadline passed on June 12.

These are Tulsa's mayoral candidates.

Casey Bradford, 32

  • Businessman, Co-Owner of Shady Keys Dueling Piano Bar
  • United States Army Veteran, served as a Chinese Mandarin linguist
  • Main focuses: Small Businesses, Education and well-being of Tulsa's younger generation, transparency, hearing what Tulsans have to say and fiscal responsibility. Addressing the city's mental health crisis and homelessness issues by working with non-profits and the Tulsa Police Department.

Kaleb Hoosier, 34

  • Background: Business administration, management and finance.
  • Main focuses: Economic growth, infrastructure, transparency and safety.

John Jolley, 62

  • Businessman, Owner of Big Guys, Inc., an indoor billboard advertising company.
  • Education: Earned a petroleum engineering degree from the University of Tulsa.
  • Main focuses: Business, community engagement, supporting Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa tourism, and maintaining industry while welcoming new progressive industries.

Karen Keith, 70

  • Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2 since 2008, serving her 4th term.
  • Education: Earned a bachelor's degree in Radio, TV news and Public Affairs from Oklahoma State University
  • As county commissioner, she secured federal funds to repair the Arkansas River levee system and helped execute the city's Vision 2025 projects.
  • Main focuses: Continuing Mayor Bynum's plan addressing homelessness, fixing Tulsa Tulsa County's roads and bridges and justice reform.

Monroe Nichols, 40

  • Founder of Impact Tulsa, elected to House District 72 in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
  • Education: Earned a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Tulsa and later earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma.
  • Director of Policy and Partnerships for StriveTogether, a non-profit focusing on eliminating disparities and improving outcomes for vulnerable children.
  • Main focuses: Accessible healthcare, economic opportunities, revitalizing neighborhoods, and justice system reform.

Brent L. VanNorman, 64

  • Businessman, President of TriLinc, attorney, CPA and former pastor.
  • Education: Earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and computer science from Anderson University and graduated from Regent University with a law degree.
  • Main focuses: Making Tulsa more business-friendly, making Tulsa more diverse, preventing the homeless population from growing, and hiring more police officers.

Tulsa's general election for mayor is Aug. 27, with a runoff election scheduled for Nov. 5.

