Family speaks out after loved one's death at Bluestem Falls

TULSA, Okla — It’s been more than a month since Morpheis Xavier Elijahwan Timmons lost his life at Bluestem Falls near Pawhuska.

Local News OHP: Man drowned at Bluestem lake waterfalls in Osage County

He was the youngest of six siblings.

His family is speaking out, saying the city should have taken more safety precautions.

His sister Tyanne remembers him for his giving nature.

“He was one of those people," she said. "I know people hear it a lot, but one of those people that if he had his last dollar and you needed it or the shirt off his back, you had it.”

His sister Makia agreed, saying he prioritized his family.

“He really loved everyone together," she said. "He was a great father. He loved his daughter to pieces. He always wanted to spend time with just family.”

His brother Tyler said Morpheis was goofy and fun-loving, always there to make someone smile.

“Whenever you needed him to be there, he’d be there," he said. "I think it’s important, he cared deeply and he was a big softie.”

Tyler also said the family is fighting to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else, by advocating for more signage at the falls to alert people of diving risks.

“That might lead them to look at it when they first see and be like, actually, this might not be as safe," he said. "The water levels and when it's safe to jump and when it's not safe to jump, or when it's safe to even swim, and when it's not. That particular day it was unsafe.”

While the family knows the signs may not completely protect people from harm, but it’s better than not knowing the risks.

2 News' Isabel Flores spoke with Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks to find out if any action is being taken to address these concerns.

He said this topic will be on the council meeting agenda for the upcoming meeting on July 8.

As for Morpheis’ family, they just want to make sure no one else has to go through the hardship they are feeling after losing their little brother.

The family did initially set up a GoFundMe to pay for Morpheis' funeral expenses, but are now collecting that money for his daughter's future.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

