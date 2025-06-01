OHP: Man drowned at Bluestem lake waterfalls in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man drowned at a waterfall in Osage County on May 31.

OHP said 24-year-old Morpheis Xiavier Elijahwahn Timmons from Tulsa was jumping off rocks into the water around Bluestem Falls near Pawhuska.

Pawhuska Police Department Authorities conduct rescue operations at Bluestem Falls.

Timmons reportedly went under the water but sadly never resurfaced for an “unknown reason” on Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded to the falls for rescue operations on Saturday and resumed operations Sunday morning.

Agencies such as Pawhuska Police Department, Pawhuska Fire Department, Pawhuska EMS, OHP, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, and Osage Nation Police.

We reached out to the Pawhuska police on Sunday afternoon to see if they could comment further, but no one was available.

