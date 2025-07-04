Storms to Spark on Independence Day

TULSA, OKLA — Independence Day will start off with some chances for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. That potential looks to decrease through the afternoon hours with a high likelihood of dry weather for any evening festivities.

Below normal temperatures are expected as well. Highs today in the mid/upper 80s with overnight lows around 70 degrees. Have a safe 4th!

This upcoming weekend will be warm and muggy with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Once again, not everyone will see rain, but be mindful of a few daytime pop-up storms. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the lower 90s.

Don't expect many changes into next week as a lingering chance of a few isolated storms will stay with us each day with highs in the low to possible mid 90s. Typical July heat and humidity will settle in with heat index values nearing 100-degrees.

