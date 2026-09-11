TALENT FOR THE GAME: Local Tulsa league encouraging soccer accessibility

NORTH TULSA, Okla — Coach Jason Bello is the founder of Tulsa Pride FC. It's a youth soccer team that aims to make it easier for families to access all of the resources needed to play the game.

He said he grew up similarly to many of the kids he coaches, not having a lot of money to afford in-depth lessons or top-notch equipment.

“A lot of people see that you have to pay to play in soccer," he said. "There is a lot of talent that you're missing because of these costs, and I know at the end of the day, business is business. But you're missing out on a lot of kids that love the game and that have the talent for the game.”

He said he started the academy almost four years ago in east Tulsa, where many families that wanted their children to play soccer were located.

However, he now teaches at the Mohawk Sportsplex as the group got bigger.

To help alleviate payments for families, Bello said he has partnered with organizations that help pay for some of the kids' costs. Some of his players don’t have to pay a dime, receiving uniforms, lessons, cleats among other resources as part of the program. Others pay less than $100 a month.

"Soccer is everything to me, and so the passion and the love for the game is why we started Tulsa Pride FC," he said. “It's been my whole life, and if I can share the love for the game that I have with these kids, then I did a good job."

Thaiden Washington is one of the players in the academy. He said he wants to one day be a soccer superstar.

FLORES: "What has soccer taught you?”

WASHINGTON: “Not to be selfish, and to play good.”

Bello said kids from four to 16 years old can join. Families can reach out to the academy through their Facebook account or through Bello's own account if they are interested.