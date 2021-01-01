Justin Fischer moved to Tulsa in September 2021, joining the KJRH team as a Morning Anchor for 2 News Oklahoma Today alongside Cori Duke.

Justin spent 9 years in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he worked as a Morning Anchor after graduating from Southeast Missouri State University. During his time in Cape Girardeau, Justin covered major flooding events, tornadoes and the school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Justin grew up in St. Peters, Missouri, so he is no stranger to Green Country’s humidity and fast changing weather.

Although he spent 12 years playing football, Justin’s favorite sport is Formula 1, but is already a big fan of FC Tulsa.

If you have any story ideas, send him an email: justin.fischer@kjrh.com

