10th Annual ShamRock the Rose District in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On March 16, Main Street Broken Arrow will become one big party for the 10th Annual ShamRock in the Rose District.

The streets will be packed with families out to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day weekend.

Live music, food trucks, a kid's zone, and a craft beer garden will be there.

"So, if you like craft beer, we have 12 or 13 local breweries," said Johnathon Shepherd, co-founder of Eagle OPS.

Eagle OPS and Soldier's Wish have teamed up to host the event.

"Such a great combo here because our mission is to help veterans, right? And your motto is 'reach one more,' so that works out great because we'll be granting wishes on the stage through Soldier's Wish," Debra Wimpee, Executive Director at Soldier's Wish, said. "It works out really great that we were able to partner together and make more of a positive impact on veterans' lives."

The money raised during ShamRock the Rose will not only help fulfill those wishes but also support Eagle OPS' mission to empower veterans and their families.

"Our connection comes through social connection, social events," Shepherd said. "Well, this happens to be one large social event for the entire family."

Wimpee said the community's support for our veterans means everything to her.

"Well, that's my heart, serving those who have served," Wimpee said. "And so it's been a joy to see the community come out. And, I know sometimes the think they're just coming out to a fun community event and may not even understand what they're doing while they're there and how they're impacting our veteran community, and active military for that matter."

Wimpee said that the event is not just for non-profit organizations.

"It's really important for those merchants down on Main Street, as well, to have all these people flood the streets and shop in their stores or maybe dine at their restaurants while they're at the event," Wimpee said. And maybe they don't that day. Maybe they see what is all down in the Rose District, and then they'll come back."

One of the significant parts of the night is granting a wish. Different this year, the organizations will also grant a second wish to help celebrate ShamRock's 10th anniversary.

However, Soldier's Wish and Eagle OPS are not the only two who benefit from the event.

"We have three organizations that will benefit out of this event," Shepherd said. "The demand project being the third. So, all of the proceeds coming out of the kids' zone will be going to the demand project."

Everything gets kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Rose District. Admission is free, but you will need tickets for the beer garden.

For tickets and more details, visit the event's website here.

