A local veterans' organization seeks your help feeding our nation's veterans after the holidays.

Veterans Connection Organization, or VSO, hopes you'll partake in the season of giving in Bartlesville during a nearly month-long food drive.

"We help Veterans with anything that can improve their quality of life," Sharon Reese, CEO of VSO, said.

From helping homeless veterans get housing, applying for VA benefits, paying utility bills, and finding work, the Veterans Connection Organization does it all.

Reese is asking for your help as VCO partners with the Hilton Garden Inn.

"We've collaborated and decided to do a food drive to ensure that Veterans are eating after the holidays," Reese said.

Reese said Oklahomans are no strangers to giving.

"There are over 250 nonprofits in Bartlesville. We're only a population of 30-something 1000," Reese said. "So we are very vibrant and very supportive in our community."

However, after the holidays, she said that giving can slow down.

She wants local Veterans to be able to find food even after December is over.

"We just want to make sure that they had something to take home to their kids and their family after the first of the year," Reese said. "So, I think what took on our heart the most is that there's so much food given away in November and December. What about after that?"

If you can help, VCO is taking donations at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville from December 12 until January 10.

"We're just here to help ensure that no veteran is left behind," Reese said.

The organization is also available to help Veterans and their families apply for benefits with the Veterans Administration.

If you're in or near Bartlesville and would like help, check out VCO's website here:

