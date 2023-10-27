2023 Green Country Balloon Festival comes to Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. — The 2023 Green Country Balloon Festival is set to take place in Broken Arrow for the first time in seven years.

More than 20 hot air balloons will fill Events Park. The festival includes food trucks, vendors, helicopter rides, ax throwing and more.

If you did not get your fill at Oktoberfest last weekend, beer and wine tents will also be available.

The festival supports The Gatesway Foundation, an organization which works to improve the quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Hot air balloons greatly depend on good weather to take to the skies.

One of the pilots at this year's festival said even if the weather does not cooperate, there is still fun to be had.

"Even if we don't fly, we'll get our baskets out, we'll light our burners, we'll let people get around it," Martin Philpott said. "It's exciting to just be around a balloon, much less 20 plus balloons. Balloons just appeal to children of all ages and we all just love them."

The festival runs Friday 6 to 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets, visit The Gatesway Foundation's website here: https://gateswayfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/e/tulsa-regional-balloon-festival-benefitting-gatesway-foundation

