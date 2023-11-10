Eagle OPS hosts Welcome Home 5K this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — This Saturday is Veterans Day, and Eagle OPS hosts the annual Welcome Home 5K.

The event at Mohawk Park is now sold out.

If you are one of the 700 runners who signed up, there is some important information you need to know.

Friday is the last day for early packet pickup.

Head to the Eagle OPS headquarters from 10 am to 7 pm to get your stuff.

You can pick it up on race day, as well. That starts at 8 am.

Also, remember your race bib. There are no extras, and your time will only be recorded if you have it. But you can still participate.

Event day parking is at Mohawk Park, the Tulsa Zoo parking lot. Ensure you arrive before 9:30 because the gates will close for safety reasons.

All the proceeds from the event benefit Eagle OPS and Oklahoma DAV.

"In true military fashion, we leave no man left behind,” Johnathon Shepherd, co-founder of Eagle OPS, said. “And so, just like last year, the local ROTC units are going to come out. They're going to ruck around. And once they get to the honor mile, they're going to pick up every one of our honorees. And then they're going to bring them across the finish line last."

For a minute-by-minute schedule, visit Eagle OPS schedule here.

