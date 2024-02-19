Tulsan honors father's legacy with WWII book

TULSA, Okla. — Sharing the stories of our veterans is of great importance, especially as we continue to lose our heroes from wars long past.

The daughter of a World War 2 veteran is working to make sure the world knows her father's legacy and that of his historic battalion during World War II.

"It is the only history of the 597," Vivian Clark-Adams, editor of "Derricks' Bridgehead," said.

The book "Derricks' Bridgehead" tracks the 92nd Division, 597th Field Artillery Battalion, during the war.

Clark-Adams' father, Lieutenant Colonel Major Clark, was a part of that battalion.

The book tracks years of Major Clark's notes and journals from others during a time when black soldiers were not typically given opportunities for success.

"So, anybody in artillery had to be extremely bright before the age before computers," Clark-Adams said. "And they didn't think blacks had the capacity to do so. But they proved they had a good record within the war."

Clark-Adams said her father had many opportunities because of Colonel Wendell T. Derricks, which ultimately landed him at the Pentagon.

"The 597 Field artillery battalion reads like a who's who," Clark-Adams said. "There are doctors, lawyers, CEOs, superintendents of schools, and state representatives; these men were able to get into areas in the military and outside of the military in very high positions. They were extremely well qualified because of the training Derrick's provided for them."

Clark-Adams said the book's title, Derricks' Bridgehead," comes from the word's meaning.

She said Derricks shielded his soldiers from some of the racism they received.

"He had a unique opportunity to prepare his black officers in particular for a world that eventually would be desegregated," Clark-Adams said.

While the military was eventually desegregated, black soldiers still did not immediately receive recognition for their bravery.

So, Clark-Adams' father worked to get seven WWII veterans the Medal of Honor.

"This is the invitation my dad received from the Clinton White House to attend the ceremony for the awarding of medals of honor to Seven World War Two veterans," Clark-Adams said.

Six of those seven veterans received their Medal of Honor posthumously.

1st Lt. Vernon Baker was the only one honored in person by then-president Bill Clinton.

While Clark-Adams' father worked to make sure those vets were remembered, she said everyone needs to recognize that black history is American history.

"We need to keep thinking of it in that respect, that it's part, everybody," Clark-Adams said. "This is a part of all American history, you know, of all of us as Americans."

While that is what Clark-Adams wants everyone to take from the book, it is not the only thing.

"You know, a little selfish," Clark-Adams said. "I just want people to know how great I thought my dad was."

"Derricks' Bridgehead" is available wherever you buy your books from, including from Barnes and Noble here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

