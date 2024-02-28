Tulsa veterans create connections using molten glass

TULSA, Okla. — Finding peace in the chaos.

That is how some describe the art of glassblowing.

Green Country is home to a non-profit glassblowing school that hopes to help our nation’s heroes heal by manipulating molten glass.

“Seeing glassblowing and doing it are two very different things,” Jonathan Bolivar, outreach coordinator with Tulsa Glassblowing School, said.

The Tulsa Glassblowing School offers several different types of programs aimed at teaching the art of glassblowing.

One of those programs, VETri, is specifically for veterans.

“Glassblowing is a team sport,” Bolivar said. “So, there's a community aspect to it. And a lot of vets when they come home, are kind of at a loss for their community that they gained while they were deployed.”

During the classes, Bolivar said that veterans are surrounded by people who have been through similar experiences, and each has a very particular set of skills.

“I try and ensure that that glassblowing is essentially trying to remember a plan and accomplish a goal in this very chaotic, hectic environment, chaotic situation,” Bolivar said. I'm not sure that there are a lot of people paired better than our vets, you know, when it comes to just having been in war, having to remember the plan.”

William R. Melton, Jr. is one of the veterans who decided to give glassblowing a try.

"I enjoy doing it,” Melton said. “It's something to do. When you're trying to move that with one of them pinchers that they're talking about. And it gets rather hot if you're grabbing one of them poles."

Melton said he would encourage other vets to take advantage, too.

"They’re good down here,” Melton said. They take care of you."

Bolivar said the school is for everyone, and the doors are always open.

“The glass community is very welcoming,” Bolivar said. “We all started the same, you know, trying to wrangle this material, and so we're all really there for each other in a big way.”

The VETri program is open to veterans, active duty, guards, and reserves.

It is also completely free to them because of donations and the community buying glass products.

Bolivar said that without the support, the cost for the veterans would be steep.

“On average, you're looking at around $50-$60 an hour just to do this,” Bolivar said. “Our six-week program, if you're not a veteran, would cost about $500. And so they get to come in and do that free of charge. And again, the free time rental-wise is a big gift.”

The school is also starting a class for first responders, as well.

For details on all available Tulsa Glassblowing School opportunities, visit the school’s website here.

