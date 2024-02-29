2 News visits Anderson Elementary for Read 2 Lead

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma visited Tulsa Public Schools’ Anderson Elementary School for our Read 2 Lead event on Feb. 29.

Each student received new books and got to learn about the weather.

“Reading is fundamental,” Alexis McCant, third-grade teacher, said. “It is everything that we do.”

KJRH

And she would know.

McCant is Anderson Elementary’s teacher of the year for 2023-24.

“Without reading, where are we?” McCant said.

And that is why 2 News is teaming up with Equity Bank for our Read 2 Lead initiative.



“This is an important age for them to start really breaking down those words. Really digging deep,” McCant said. “Not just reading a book but understanding why you’re reading it.”

During the Read 2 Lead event, Meteorologist Michael Seger explained how he forecasts the weather, and after, Damareon Gipson had some questions he wanted answered.

“When it was winter, why was it kind of hot,” Gipson said. “And, when it was summer last year, why was it kind of cold? So, I got this book to understand.”

KJRH

Damareon picked that book and a graphic novel from the Gaining Ground Bus!

He said it is always okay to ask for help if you are reading a book that is too hard.

“If you need help reading. It’s okay to ask people because some people start off not knowing how to read. Everybody does,” Gipson said. “But, if you know how to read, you’ll get past stuff pretty easily.”

Equity Bank presented the school $250 during the event to help continue that love of reading.

Stay tuned to see where 2 News brings our Read 2 Lead event next.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

