'It's not safe': Mayes County response to floods after severe weather

PRYOR, Okla. — As Oklahoma experiences severe weather, places like Mayes County are experiencing floods right in the middle of streets and roads.

The Mayes County Emergency Management team said it's been putting up barriers to keep people aware of flooding since 4:30 a.m. April 30.

Trenna Giguiere and her family have been in Pryor for 20 years.

She said she’s seen the street flood before, but this year is different.

“I’ve noticed this water is getting way higher than it normally has," she said. "I think just so much waterfall, we’ve had it to where we could cross through with the truck.”

Now, Giguire and her neighbors can't get through the street with their vehicles.

They have to get to and from their homes with a tractor.

Clay Larremore, who lives in the same area, agrees that the waters have risen.

He recommends people turn around and don't drown, but he knows people in the past have attempted to cross through.

“Every time this happens, there’s always one or two that will try it," he said. I wish they wouldn’t do it because the wrecker either comes or we have to get a tractor out and pull them out."

Larremore said the high waters aren't the only issue.

"The way the water's flowing through here now, I mean, it is not safe," he said.

According to the Mayes County Emergency Management Team, the roads that have been blocked off are:



9th Street west of US-69

431 north of 5th Street

S Elliot Street

22500 east of 350 Road

236 North

429 Road

8923 N 430

6995 N 431

3577 west of 420

