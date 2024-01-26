Owasso teacher celebrated as Excellent Educator

OWASSO, Okla. — It is time to celebrate a fantastic teacher in Green Country.

Every month, 2 News Oklahoma celebrates an excellent educator whom our viewers nominated.

January’s winner is Madame Leslie Wright from Owasso Public Schools.

While everyone focused on Madame Wright, she focused on her students and Owasso High School.

“I am very grateful for where I am, for my students and all the support and love,” Madame Wright said.

Her nominator said Madame Wright is always looking for new and better methods of teaching foreign language.

“It’s important to be able to keep them motived, so I wanted to find ways that interested them and give them some choice, and just keep them going forward and learning and wanting to know that they can learn a language,” Madame Wright said. “They can use that language, and they’re amazing people, and there’s a lot out there for them.”

One of those outstanding students, Abigail Throw, has been in Madame Wright’s class for two years.

“She’s just super compassionate,” Throw said. “She’s super nice. If we don’t get what she says, she helps us understand it in different ways.”

In addition to a 2 News gift basket, Madame Wright also receives a $500 gift card. And her celebration, she said, includes her students.”

“I think she totally enjoys us in her class,” Thrower said. “I’m happy she wants to celebrate with us. I like how she interacts with students. Like, how she has a one-on-one connection. That’s really, that really helps me understand more. I like how she connects with the classroom. She connects with everyone.”

Madame Wright’s nominator said she teaches with passion, enthusiasm, and love.

