Oklahoma Military History Center celebrates 10 years

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This Saturday, the Oklahoma Military History Center is celebrating 10 years since its doors were first opened.

It coincides with the Broken Arrow Veterans Day Parade.

To celebrate, the center is hosting an open house with free entry.

The idea is to get community members to stroll through the artifacts and see what has changed over the years.

“We’ll have, you know, some cookies and cake, and we’re going to have some different events, some music,” Stacy Jones, Executive Assistant at the Military History Center, said. “Come walk through, see everything that we have. I think you’ll be really surprised at all the different things we have inside of here.”

The center is open from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

