Veteran Day BBQ at Tulsa American Legion

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Veterans Day parade is a staple in Green Country.

Oklahomans line the streets of downtown to cheer on the floats, all to honor Veterans in our community. Another staple happens at the end of that parade.

"The barbecue for Veterans Day started back in the 30s," Lisa Milner of the American Legion said.

Milner said the Tulsa tradition is still going strong to this day.

"People just come in and hang out all day, which gives them a chance to look at the building," Milner said.

The tours give them a glimpse into the country's longest continuously running American Legion.

"Maybe they're looking for someplace later in the year to rent for an event they're going to be having," Milner said. Those rentals are what help keep the post running.

"We don't get any money from the government," Milner said. "We make our money through the donations and for people renting out the halls for different events."

And donations are what is needed right now as the post hosts its yearly Veterans Day lunch just after the parade in downtown Tulsa.

And it is a labor of love.

"We're out there barbecuing all night long," Milner said. "We have groups of teams who come in and help put the meat on and watch it all throughout the night. And then we have a team that comes in about two, three o'clock in the morning, and help pull the meat apart."

After all that work, the parade, and lunch, the goal is to share some stories and build that community.

"Come on down and get a free barbecue meal and sit and talk with some vets and hear their story and thank them for their service," Milner said.

Gathering starts at 11:30 at the American Legion Post 1 at 1120 E. 8th St. in Tulsa, with lunch served at noon.

You can help the American Legion host its Veterans Day lunch by donating on its website here: https://tulsapost1.org/

