'It is the best I have ever seen' | Ohio man awed by Okla. in storm response

SULPHUR, Okla. — The Oklahoma standard is on full display after this weekend's tornadoes.

Neighbors help neighbors, and strangers lend a hand to those they have never met before.

It is not just Oklahomans heading to disaster areas. Some come from across the country to help during life's worst moments.

"These folks know when everybody's gone in a week from now, ten days from now, the Cowboy's still going to be here," David Graham from Hearts Hurt said.

Graham came from Ohio to help in any way he could through his not-for-profit, "Hearts Hurt." He goes around the country to help during disasters, from the wildfires in Maui to tornadoes in Oklahoma. What he has seen in Oklahoma impresses him.

"The progress they've made in 48 hours," Graham said. "This is day three; it is the best I have ever seen."

His contributions come from handing out donations and spray-painting messages of love and support.

"It distracts them," Graham said. "I've been doing this a lot. It gives me five seconds to say, 'That's nice.' Takes the mind off this disaster in the rear view mirror and disaster in front of them."

Graham said his goal is to distract them from their problems, if only for a moment.

"These folks are just 24 hours of just working," Graham said. "They wouldn't even leave to get supplies because they're afraid of people stealing their stuff. So now there are supplies here."

Graham takes donations from those who drop by and gives whatever he can to those who need it.

"You ask me about Oklahomans," Graham said. "They brought me tools, a fire pit, water, bread, peanut butter, disappears, diaper wipes, and snacks. They brought that tent for me. That fire ring is probably $100. They got me two gas cans full of gas to give out."

Graham said it is more than the supplies people need.

"They come for supplies, but they come back for fellowship and just to share their hearts," Graham said.

Graham pays his way and brings his supplies with him.

"I try to leave the community better than I found it," Graham said. "I try not to draw from the resources. One person can make a difference, so I do."

Right now, Graham is set up off 177 near downtown Sulphur and said he will be there until he is no longer needed. He has supplies and is ready to hand them out.

You can learn more about "Cowboy Dave" at www.heartshurt.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

