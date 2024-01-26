Leadership Tulsa, Coffee Bunker host event for Veterans

TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Leadership Tulsa and Coffee Bunker hosted the inaugural leadership development seminar for Veterans.

The event is aimed at those in the workforce who want to elevate their skills and propel not only themselves but also Tulsa to new heights.

The two organizations hope to host a more extensive program in the coming months and will take feedback from this event to launch a more detailed and longer cohort for Veterans.



Josh Talbert is a Vet himself and sees a bright future for the program.

"We come here to learn," Talbert said. "Leaders are readers; leaders are learners. We're coming here to learn from leaders doing this kind of thing, sometimes longer than some of us have been alive. And it is one of those things. You have to keep growing yourself as a leader if you intend to be growing others. That's kind of the role of the leaders."

Dr. Robby Hedrick is the director of transition services at Coffee Bunker in Tulsa. He is one of the driving forces behind planning and executing the event.

"Everyone is engaged and collaborating with one another," Hedrick said. "Whenever you have these events, you have the concern that they're gonna sit at their tables and be quiet and not participate. But, from the very start we had engagement from all over the room."

While Leadership Tulsa and Coffee Bunker work on what comes next, other opportunities exist to expand your leadership goals.

