'I was skeptical': Checking in with Vinita 2 years after theme park announcement

VINITA, Okla. — It's been nearly two years since the announcement that a major theme park was coming to Vinita.

Since July 19, 2023, the day the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort was announced, nothing has changed at the 1,000-acre development east of town.

"I was skeptical that it would ever happen," longtime Vinita resident Donna Fowler said. "I don't know what ever made me feel that way, I was just skeptical."

Local News Multibillion dollar entertainment development planned for Route 66 Justin Ayer

The Three Ponies RV Park, proposed as the biggest in the region, was originally scheduled to open this year, with the amusement park set to open in 2026. Last year, 2 News reported on the lack of progress. And it looks the same now.

"It doesn't surprise me that's nothing happened," Fowler said. "I'm not sure what'll happen in the end. At the very beginning, you thought yeah this could be done. Then as time went on and on, it's like, is it gonNa happen?"

Many people in Vinita choose not to ride the emotional roller coaster that comes with the theme park. Others are still carrying optimism. That includes Lorene Bible, a strong fixture in the community. She says big things like this require patience.

"It's coming," Bible said. "Maybe not as fast as people in this county and this town think it will, but the gentleman that's putting up all the money to do it, he has a goal, and this is what he wants."

Local News Almost 1 year since announcement, no signs of movement for Vinita theme park Stef Manchen

Bible says it's something the town still wants.

"It's just a way to bring people back, and make it a booming town like it was," Bible said. "You can go across the street, or go look at the top of our building and see pictures of what vinita used to look like. You know, put people back downtown."

As for an official update from Mansion Entertainment Group, the parent company of the developer and the the sole funding for the project, we called a spokeperson who said they have no update , and don't want to comment.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

