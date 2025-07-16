New bill could impact Medicaid clients in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The recently signed "Big Beautiful Bill" could affect millions of Americans on Medicaid, including clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities at organizations like New Leaf, who rely on their health insurance.

The newest New Leaf facility in Broken Arrow to see how the organization plans to stay ahead of uncertainty.

The facility just opened last week after taking over from a previous organization, and Shelley Nachtigall, the manager for Philanthropic Resources, says the transition went smoothly.

“It was four days, and we had probably 15 to 20 staff members volunteering to make it happen, painting, putting together furniture, doing everything,” Nachtigall said.

Open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., there's plenty to do.

“We have a music room. We have a theater room that is just fabulous. We have a rec room with games and things like that. We're sitting in the library. So we have a library. We have a fabulous outside area with plants and a fountain and things like that. So, pretty much, if you like to do it, you can do it here,” Nachtigall added.

However, with all the fun comes the risk of clients losing their resources. The "Big Beautiful Bill" reduces federal funding for state Medicaid programs, which could lead to cuts in services and benefits.

Nachtigall is worried this could severely impact access to necessary health care and support services for individuals who depend on Medicaid for their daily needs.

“We do not know with 100% certainty that it will impact our clients. But historically, when there have been cuts, our clients have been the most impacted,” Nachtigall explained.

Nachtigall also noted that new Medicaid changes could add red tape, making it harder for clients to access resources.

“This is speculation, but the red tape would be, maybe they would have to fill out more forms. Maybe they would have to provide more examples of how they are working. Maybe they would have to fill out reports, you know, while they're receiving the aid. So, it's things like that, just different, different steps that might be put in place,” she said.

Nachtigall said staying one step ahead is key. Nachtigall emphasized that New Leaf is prepared.

“We do have a wide range of funding sources for our clients, so it's something that we're not going to go away,” she said.

Turning over a "New Leaf" remains their goal. “These are the people we serve, and we have a need… So we're here for the long haul,” Nachtigall said.

