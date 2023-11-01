Chocolate shop sells Belgian bars to raise money for military history center

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Halloween is over... but the chocolate keeps flowing.

A chocolate shop and a local nonprofit teamed up so you can fulfill that sweet tooth and help Broken Arrow's Military History Center at the same time.

"This community is very Veteran-centric," Melvin Piper, owner of Nouveau Chocolates, said. "We love our veterans, you know, we give them honor."

With that in mind, Piper hopes the community shows up to support a local history center with one particular sweet.

"I think that chocolate, you know, everybody loves chocolate," Piper said. "And it's a great thing to sell."

This chocolate bar fundraiser started after a trip Piper took to the Oklahoma Military History Center with his son.

After another successful chocolate fundraiser, Piper thought it would be the perfect idea.

So, he brought it to Stacy Jones.

"It's great because it supports us here at the Oklahoma Military History Center, and it also supports Nouveau Chocolates down the street in the Rose District of Broken Arrow," Jones said.

Jones said the money raised will go a long way to promote patriotism through the preservation of military history. The center is a nonprofit and requires donations to keep the doors open.

While there is a museum inside, the center also works to support our Veterans and their families.

"It is very important to support our Veterans," Jones said. "Our Veterans have given so much of themselves. They have sacrificed time with their families. They have sacrificed things in their daily lives. They have sacrificed weekends and holidays. It's important to support those guys who have gone out there and made those sacrifices, put their lives on the line for people they don't even know."

Piper said he is giving the center 50% of the proceeds. He is helping to support an organization in the Broken Arrow community because BA supported him.

"We've been here for 22 years," Piper said. "And we use authentic Belgian chocolate. So, we have a reputation in the community. We're local. I mean, you're supporting not only one nonprofit fundraiser but a local family here, you know, a local business. We're a mom-and-pop, you know, so you keep your tax dollars, and you keep your money circulating in the community."

And while helping the Military History Center is essential, it's the people behind that history that Melvin wants to show respect for.

You can order the chocolate bars right now through November 16. Each bar is $5 and will be available starting Nov. 20. You can choose between Milk, Dark and white chocolates.

To order, you can visit Nouveau Chocolates at 205 S. Main St. or on the company's website here.

