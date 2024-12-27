Watch Now
2024 IN REVIEW: Stories that made us smile this year

TULSA, Okla. — A lot happened this year in Oklahoma — good and bad.

2 News is dedicated to covering the stories that impact our viewers the most. Unfortunately, that often comes with a lot of devastating news.

The stories that highlight the Oklahoma Standard and show off the good work being done here keep us going.

As we look back on another year in Green Country, here are some stories that made us smile.

In 2025, if you have a positive news story in Green Country, let us know at news@kjrh.com!

Willis Gibson Stillwater Tetris.png

Local News

Stillwater boy becomes first person ever to 'beat' Tetris

Samson Tamijani
Landon and Robyn Manuel (QT BABY)

Local News

Tulsa dad delivers son in QuikTrip parking lot during ice storm

Stef Manchen
OSU-Tulsa student discovers new species of dinosaur

Local News

OSU-Tulsa student discovers, names new dinosaur after beloved pet

Jennifer Maupin

Positively Oklahoma

Positively Oklahoma: 'He's Home!' | Dad's colorful Crayola reunion

Julie Chin
Screen Shot 2023-12-28 at 4.55.38 PM.png

Local News

Tulsa woman launches fundraiser for friend's accessible van
Carmello and Jeremiah Coast to Coast athletes

Local News

Nathan Hale athletes invited to international track meet

Stef Manchen
TU students on Drew Barrymore

Positively Oklahoma

TU students make appearance on Drew Barrymore Show

Julie Chin

scooter lewis salvation army

Local News

Former homeless man finds faith, helps others on Tulsa streets

Stef Manchen
Broken Arrow truck driver helps in arrest

Local News

‘I just notice little bitty things’ | Broken Arrow truck driver helps in arrest

Naomi Keitt
OCHELATA LEMONADE STAND

Local News

'We want to give back,' Ochelata kids sell lemonade for Barnsdall Nursing Home

Stef Manchen

PROBLEM SOLVERS: Camper electricity (Man & Dog)

Problem Solvers

OKLAHOMA STANDARD: Viewer helps Tulsa County man's journey to housing

Cathy Tatom
Bike Guy Comes Back

Positively Oklahoma

Cyclist credits Oklahoma kindness for saving his life

Julie Chin
Truck fire

Local News

HERO OF THE DAY: Tulsa deputy saves family from burning truck

Braden Bates

Local News

'Never thought we'd be here': Thunder brings Barnsdall family to Game 5

Jennifer Maupin

Problem Solvers

Kind viewer steps up to relocate unwanted fox family

Cathy Tatom
mobile mechanic story

Local News

MEANT TO BE: Mechanic gives car to struggling Tulsa mom waiting for bus

Stef Manchen
Maria Tallchief

Local News

INSPIRING WOMEN: Mattel honors Maria Tallchief with new doll

Isabel Flores
read to lead.jpeg

Local News

'Little miracle': Sisters donate books written by late mom to Tulsa non-profit

Karen Larsen

