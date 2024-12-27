2024 IN REVIEW: Stories that made us smile this year

TULSA, Okla. — A lot happened this year in Oklahoma — good and bad.

2 News is dedicated to covering the stories that impact our viewers the most. Unfortunately, that often comes with a lot of devastating news.

The stories that highlight the Oklahoma Standard and show off the good work being done here keep us going.

As we look back on another year in Green Country, here are some stories that made us smile.

Local News Stillwater boy becomes first person ever to 'beat' Tetris Samson Tamijani

Local News Tulsa dad delivers son in QuikTrip parking lot during ice storm Stef Manchen

Local News OSU-Tulsa student discovers, names new dinosaur after beloved pet Jennifer Maupin

Positively Oklahoma Positively Oklahoma: 'He's Home!' | Dad's colorful Crayola reunion Julie Chin

Local News Tulsa woman launches fundraiser for friend's accessible van

Local News Nathan Hale athletes invited to international track meet Stef Manchen

Positively Oklahoma TU students make appearance on Drew Barrymore Show Julie Chin

Local News Former homeless man finds faith, helps others on Tulsa streets Stef Manchen

Local News ‘I just notice little bitty things’ | Broken Arrow truck driver helps in arrest Naomi Keitt

Local News 'We want to give back,' Ochelata kids sell lemonade for Barnsdall Nursing Home Stef Manchen

Problem Solvers OKLAHOMA STANDARD: Viewer helps Tulsa County man's journey to housing Cathy Tatom

Positively Oklahoma Cyclist credits Oklahoma kindness for saving his life Julie Chin

Local News HERO OF THE DAY: Tulsa deputy saves family from burning truck Braden Bates

Local News 'Never thought we'd be here': Thunder brings Barnsdall family to Game 5 Jennifer Maupin

Problem Solvers Kind viewer steps up to relocate unwanted fox family Cathy Tatom

Local News MEANT TO BE: Mechanic gives car to struggling Tulsa mom waiting for bus Stef Manchen

Local News INSPIRING WOMEN: Mattel honors Maria Tallchief with new doll Isabel Flores

Local News 'Little miracle': Sisters donate books written by late mom to Tulsa non-profit Karen Larsen

