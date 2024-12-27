2024 IN REVIEW: Stories that made us smile this year

TULSA, Okla. — A lot happened this year in Oklahoma — good and bad.
2 News is dedicated to covering the stories that impact our viewers the most. Unfortunately, that often comes with a lot of devastating news.
The stories that highlight the Oklahoma Standard and show off the good work being done here keep us going.
As we look back on another year in Green Country, here are some stories that made us smile.
In 2025, if you have a positive news story in Green Country, let us know at news@kjrh.com!
Stillwater boy becomes first person ever to 'beat' Tetris
Tulsa dad delivers son in QuikTrip parking lot during ice storm
OSU-Tulsa student discovers, names new dinosaur after beloved pet
Positively Oklahoma: 'He's Home!' | Dad's colorful Crayola reunion
Tulsa woman launches fundraiser for friend's accessible van
Nathan Hale athletes invited to international track meet
TU students make appearance on Drew Barrymore Show
Former homeless man finds faith, helps others on Tulsa streets
‘I just notice little bitty things’ | Broken Arrow truck driver helps in arrest
'We want to give back,' Ochelata kids sell lemonade for Barnsdall Nursing Home
OKLAHOMA STANDARD: Viewer helps Tulsa County man's journey to housing
Cyclist credits Oklahoma kindness for saving his life
HERO OF THE DAY: Tulsa deputy saves family from burning truck
'Never thought we'd be here': Thunder brings Barnsdall family to Game 5
Kind viewer steps up to relocate unwanted fox family
MEANT TO BE: Mechanic gives car to struggling Tulsa mom waiting for bus
INSPIRING WOMEN: Mattel honors Maria Tallchief with new doll
'Little miracle': Sisters donate books written by late mom to Tulsa non-profit
