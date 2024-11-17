INSPIRING WOMEN: Mattel honors ballerina Maria Tallchief with new doll

TULSA, Okla — Maria Tallchief was a world-renowned Osage Native-American prima ballerina.

She’s known for many roles in classical ballets including Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

To honor her legacy, Mattel has released a new doll as part of their Barbie Inspiring Women series.

Maria's only child, Elise Paschen is excited to see this doll come to life.

“My mother just broke all the barriers, so she’s a true trailblazer." she said. “It thrills me that millions of young women and young girls across the world will be holding the Maria Tallchief doll and also seeing our Osage orthography."

Marcello Angelini is the Artistic Director of Tulsa ballet and said Maria still has an impact on dance to this day.

“If you go back enough, everything goes back to Maria Tallchief," he said.

He hopes people who get their own Maria Tallchief doll will learn as much as they can about the legend and her art.

“I hope that while they play with it, they take the time to research who Maria Tallchief was and what she’s done for the field of dance," he said.

Elise is sure that the doll will help teach kids about her mother and her life.

“They will learn how proud she was to be Osage and to be part of the Osage Nation," she said. "I know the Osage Nation is very proud she’s being represented by Mattel and this doll, so I think it’s quite a groundbreaking moment.”

For those who would like to purchase their very own Maria Tallchief doll, they can visit Mattel's website.

