TU Students on Drew Barrymore Show

TULSA, Okla. — Two University of Tulsa music students used to being on stage hit the big time today on The Drew Barrymore Show!

You may recall that 2 News introduced you to Chance Jackson and Shaun Roberts in Positively Oklahoma in November.

The music students live at Montereau retirement community and perform monthly concerts in exchange for room and board.

The students said news coverage of the program caught the eye of the show's producers, who flew them to New York City so Barrymore could interview them about the intergenerational immersion program.

"There was a live studio audience and all these cameras, but it wasn't really nerve-inducing at all. We just made small talk with Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews, the co-host. When we got to filming, it was a good time," said Chance Jackson.

The students said they spent about 3 hours at the studio prepping and taping for about 15 minutes. Both agree it was the trip of a lifetime.

Shaun Roberts said, "We couldn't have done it without everyone here at Montereau or everyone at TU who made this program possible. I'm just a tiny piece in this big machine."

This was the first trip to New York City for both young men. The trip lasted 48 hours. During that time, they also saw Chicago on Broadway, walked through Central Park, went up to the Empire State Building, visited Carnegie Hall, and had New York City pizza twice.

Montereau held a watch party as the episode aired Wednesday afternoon.

