POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: First Oklahoman to play at Adaptive Open Championship

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso golfer is the first from Oklahoma to qualify for the USGA U.S. Adaptive Open Championship. Experts say it's the top tournament in the world of its kind.

"I owe it all to this game, " says golfer Justin Delp.

When it comes to life, Justin Delp's gained a lot on the golf course. He said, "I just love how challenging golf is. I love it when you actually do hit the perfect shot. There's really no better feeling."

He started playing in middle school and went on to work at one of the top courses in America. "After graduating from high school, I started caddying at Pebble Beach. The Pebble Beach," said Delp.

It was on a Lake Tahoe trip during that time that a different sport, snowboarding would change his life.

"We did a little hike and made a jump in the backcountry,, and I was the first person to give it a try and it just didn't go well. My feet came out in front of me, and I landed on the uphill side of the landing upside down and folded in half. I broke my back and was immediately paralyzed from the waist down," said Delp.

19 years old, and in the hospital, Delp tells 2 News that Doctors told him, "I'd never walk again.. and I didn't want to believe that."

So, Delp set out to defy the odds. Now, more than two decades later he's walking and living out his dream.

"I qualified for the US Adaptive Open. It's the world's largest adaptive golf tournament. I'm pretty proud of that," said Delp.

He just found out he made The Open a few weeks ago and has been practicing every day since to get ready. He'll compete against a field of nearly 100 in Maryland

"The U.S Adaptive Open Championship is the USGA's newest competition and it's for players with disabilities. We feel very lucky to have been able to do something like this to promote these really deserving athletes," said Stephanie Perrell the Championship Director.

2 News asked Delp what the hardest part is about playing a round of golf? He said, "Physical stamina. I would say it's tough to navigate, just getting from the cart to the ball to your green, it wears you out after a while."

He relies on hard work, determination, and his leg braces. "They lock my ankle and a 90-degree position. They basically provide all the strength that I don't have from my knees down."

And as he powers through his drives, Delp says he's better because of this journey. "I'm a better player now overall. I could shoot lower scores consistently, so yeah, it hasn't really held me back- it's just provided a different approach to the game."

He approaches life the same way with hope and heart. "If you set your mind to it- just stay consistent-- you can do incredible things," said Delp.

And as he takes his shot at the big time, Justin Delp has proven he's already walking away a champion.

"Just qualifying is a huge accomplishment that I'm really proud of- so I've already won regardless of how I finish. I'm honored to be part of it," said Delp.

The fourth annual USGA U.S. Adaptive Open Championship runs July 7-9, 2025. The final round will be televised on The Golf Channel.

You can learn more about the U.S. Adaptive Open Tournament here.

Justin Delp also has a GoFundMe to help with the tournament expenses that you can check out here.

We will keep you updated on Delp throughout the tournament.

