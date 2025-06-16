GOING IN A GLASS CASE: Tulsa sneaker artists' rare OKC Thunder Signature Shoe

TULSA, Okla. — As the Oklahoma City Thunder vies for the championship, one Tulsa family has created some of the coolest and rarest Thunder "Signature Shoes" around.

"We've been pulling for the OKC Thunder since before they were the Thunder. We were Sonics fans back in the '90s. It runs pretty deep," says Jeremy Thompson, co-owner of Semuari Designs.

Jeremy and his brother Chris Thompson are sneaker artists and Thunder superfans. 'I always say I'm the biggest fan, but everybody's going to say that," said Chris Thompson.

Local News ROAD TO A RING: 2 News covering the NBA finals KJRH Digital

Together, the brothers run Semurai Designs.

"'We've been painting custom shoes for 18 years now. It started off as a little project, and we branched out, and now we do a lot of commissions. We've done stuff for companies, events, celebrities, and weddings," said Chris.

They even have game shoes! "I painted a pair specifically to wear to games this season. I have attended eight games and one playoff game. The stains on them now, it's safe to say they're seasoned with the season!" said Chris.

And this championship season has inspired them to create their own OKC Thunder "signature shoe." Chris spent a week hand-painting a custom beauty for his son, Edmond, featuring the faces of four of his favorite players.

Semurai Designs

"He surprised me with the shoes, I didn't know until he told me we were going to OKC," said 12-year-old Edmond Thompson.

In Oklahoma City, they'd try to get the one-of-a-kind kicks autographed. Together they scored!

"The first autograph I got was with Isaiah Hartenstein," said Edmond.

A coveted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signature was secured that night, too. "It was really cool because he is one of my favorite players," said Edmond.

Semurai Designs

Next came Jaylin Williams, aka J-Will.

Chris said, "We got a little time with him. J-Will looked at the shoe, and he was like, 'Those are tough, where'd you get those?' And Edmond was like my dad painted them, and he called me over there." Edmond said, "He thought they were really cool, and I got to get a picture with him."

Now they're just hoping for one more- J-Dub, Jalen Williams. "If you're out there, J-Dub, we are one autograph short of having this complete set of these Thunder shoes I painted for my son," said Chris. "Please and thank you!" said Edmond.

KJRH

Because they are signed, the shoes are for show only. "I told him he could never wear them. They're going in a glass case," said Chris.

And there are other famous pairs.

"I did a pair for Ralph Macchio. I did a pair for Tom Hanks. I did a bunch of Reservation Dogs cast members. I'm working on a pair for Giancarlo Esposito," said Chris.

The University of Tulsa's basketball coach has a pair, with a second pair auctioned for Coaches versus Cancer. Jeremy said, "I'd like to do #MyCauseMyCleats. That would be awesome, especially for a Kansas City Chiefs player. Go Chiefs!"

They also just completed one more OKC Thunder project for one more family member.

"My Dad's a Thunder fan as well," said Jeremy.

So, Jeremy crafted him his first custom shoes. Thunder themed, of course.

"They're a Father's Day present. My Dad is where we get our Seminole side. So there is a Seminole patchwork design for lightning, and on the side it says Thunder, and on this side, it says Tenetke, which is Muscogee for thunder," said Jeremy.

Three generations of Thompsons with ties that bind, thanks to shoes, love, and basketball.

"Go Thunder!" said Edmond.

We will keep you posted if Edmond gets that 4th autograph from J-Dub. He adds, he'd like to keep filling up the shoes with signatures from the rest of the team after that. You can learn more about Semurai Designs here.

You can see some of our previous Positively Oklahoma coverage of their art and shoes, including their Tom Hanks Tulsa mission here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

