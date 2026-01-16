GOLDEN YEARS GOLD: Tulsa seniors line dance their way to victory at state games

TULSA, Okla. — A group of Tulsa seniors proved age is just a number when they wowed the competition at the Oklahoma Senior Games in line dancing events.

The 16-member competitive team from Life Senior Services, ranging in age from late 50s to nearly 80, spent eight hours changing costumes and quick-stepping their way to victory against approximately 45 to 50 competing teams. Team members say they believe it was the biggest competition the games had seen in line dancing.

"I was the leader of three teams that we fielded for the Oklahoma Senior Games, and that's where all the bling comes from. We did nine dances, and we medaled in eight of them," said Nelly Vanzetti, one of the team leaders.

KJRH

Earl Goodman, 78, was confident his team would score one medal at the Oklahoma Senior Games. But five medals? "I wasn't expecting to leave with five."

Goodman has found his passion in line dancing and serves as one of the group's leaders.

"I love doing it - love doing it," Goodman said. "People are happy - people are enjoying themselves, and when I turn and look at the crowd, I say, 'oh, you're looking good, gang.'"

"The competition divided participants by age groups and music categories, with the top three finishers in each category receiving medals," said Vanzetti.

But for many participants, the competition felt more like a celebration.

"Even on the breaks, people would get up and spontaneously line dance," said Nancy Vitali, a team member. "I didn't see it so much as a day of competition - it was just a day to be joyful and enjoy music and dancing."

Life Senior Services has been hosting line dancing since 2010, but the program expanded significantly after moving to the Roma Berry Active Senior Center in March 2024. The organization now offers classes three days a week, with additional evening sessions twice a week.

KJRH

"Line dancing is one of our most popular activities, and it's really cool because there are some incredibly talented dancers who have spent their lifetime dancing, and we even have people on walkers who occasionally join in. So it's a really inclusive activity," said Eileen Bradshaw, CEO of Life Senior Services.

The welcoming atmosphere attracts dancers of all skill levels, including several participants in their 90s. Billie Bayouth, 91, tries to attend classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"It keeps us young!" Bayouth said.

You don't have to join the competitive team to join in on the fun. You can simply take the cardio and community classes.

"If you're 50 or over, you all come over and give it a try. It's so much fun," Vitali said.

Goodman summed up his enthusiasm simply: "I like it because you move!"

The upcoming 2026 Oklahoma Senior Games serves as a qualifier for the 2027 National Senior Games, which will be held in Tulsa. The line dancing team says they plan to enter that competition as well.

You can learn more about Life Senior Services here. In addition to line dance, the Roma Berry Active Senior Center, located at 4821 S. 72nd E. Ave. in Tulsa, also offers pickleball, an art studio, pottery classes, and more. You'll find more information here.

