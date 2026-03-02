'The waiting is the worst part': Oklahoma veteran opens up about U.S.-Iran conflict

TULSA, Okla. — An Army veteran is sharing what it feels like to watch the growing U.S.-Iran conflict from home, and how it brings back memories of his own time in uniform.

As the death toll rises for both Iranian and U.S. service members, veterans like Raymond Queen are thinking back to when it was their turn to deploy.

Queen served in Iraq from November 2006 to January 2008. He said before deployment, he and his unit were prepared for anything they could face.

"You know, classes on learning the language and learning how to deal with the heat, and we went to Death Valley for a month to kind of get used to that," Queen said.

Queen said the toughest part of deployment is waiting for the call to go.

"It's not so much fear, it's more trepidation. It's more, um, not knowing when it's gonna happen, um, and just kind of the waiting is the worst part," Queen said.

With 6 U.S. service members lost in the conflict, Queen said each loss gets harder.

"A lot of people join the military expecting it to happen, but when this sort of situation comes up, and it becomes reality, it changes things really quickly, and it," Queen said.

Queen said the feelings from his own service never fully go away.

"Those feelings are still there. They still exist. I'm worried," Queen said.

But amid the uncertainty, Queen said the service members on the ground are focused on one thing.

"It's, you know, whatever side of the line you're on. You know those guys aren't thinking about that. They're thinking about protecting their brothers and sisters in arms. Plain and simple," Queen said.

