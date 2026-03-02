Oasis Fresh Market opening downtown store, opening June 2026

TULSA, Okla. — Oasis Fresh Market is expanding and opening a new store to downtown Tulsa.

Set to open in June, the new store marks the first easily accessible grocery store for residents and workers in the area in decades.

Owner AJ Johnson said the downtown Oasis will be located at the corner of 6th and Cincinnati, underneath the ARCO Apartments. Johnson expects his team to expand by 100, and to serve up to 1,000 Tulsans daily.

KJRH

"Every single day, we'll have a fresh produce department, a fresh deli, fresh butcher, everything that you would need that you'd find in your traditional grocer," said Johnson. "Look no further because Oasis Fresh Market downtown is that answer."

Johnson said the store's mission goes beyond convenience.

"Our mission and responsibility and call we really feel is to eradicate food deserts, and downtown Tulsa happens to be a food desert," he said. "This will be the first independently owned store in a downtown metroplex in the country."

The store will offer a full range of daily essentials.

Community response to the new location has been overwhelmingly positive. Johnson said the team held a community event and received 350 responses from residents sharing what they want to see in the store.

KJRH

Tiffany Brown-Rideaux has lived downtown for five years and said she has always hoped for a closer grocery option.

"Everyday, I feel like if they had even a great bodega that you could just pop in and get something but a grocery store you can go and get something? I think it's amazing," said Brown-Rideaux. "I could walk to it. I'll get my exercise in and my vegetables."

For Brown-Rideaux, the appeal is the convenience and not having to drive. When asked if she would be shopping there, she had no hesitation.

"Absolutely, I shop there now, so definitely will be shopping there," Brown-Rideaux said.

For those who would drive to the store, Johnson said the team is currently working out the parking situation.

The downtown location will also offer delivery and pickup options to expand its reach.

"Whether they are a white-collar CEO or even just a blue-collar worker or even anyone serving in the service base industry or a student, this store is for you," Johnson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

