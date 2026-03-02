Broken Arrow voters to decide on $415 M bond package: What it means for your taxes

BROKEN ARROW, Ok — Broken Arrow voters will decide on a bond package totaling more than $415 million across eight propositions that could reshape the city for years to come.

Here is a breakdown of what each proposition includes and what it could mean for homeowners.

Proposition 1 is the largest piece of the package at $205 million, covering roads, intersections, sidewalks, and trails.

Proposition 2 allocates $56 million for public safety, including upgrades for police, fire, and outdoor warning sirens.

Proposition 3 would direct $74 million toward a new community center at Elam Park, along with playground equipment upgrades and new pickleball courts.

Proposition 4 sets aside $65 million to improve public facilities, including the Rose District Plaza, the Senior Center, and the Veterans Center.

Propositions 5 and 6 combine for $11 million to address flooding on both public and private property.

Proposition 7 dedicates $4 million to a new, larger South Broken Arrow Library.

For homeowners watching their tax bills, there is notable news: if Propositions 1 through 7 pass, the property tax rate would remain the same.

Proposition 8 is a different story. It asks voters to approve a temporary half-cent sales tax increase for five years, generating $53 million for sports facilities. That includes upgrades at Arrowhead Softball Complex, Indian Springs Sports Complex, and Nienhuis Park.

Broken Arrow resident Steven Jones, who has called the city home since 2005, said he supports the package.

"I think we as a city need to stand behind a lot of this because you know if you want to have a better city, you have to spend the money for it. Bottom line," Jones said.

Jones believes the investment reflects the realities of a growing city.

"I would support the package because do we want a safe city? Yes. Do we want good streets? Yes. Do we all want to have to wait to go through the process of the repairs? No. It just comes with growth," Jones said.

Still, Jones encourages residents to research the details before casting their votes.

"I would encourage us as consumers to go online and get the breakdown so we can feel good about voting for this," Jones said.

