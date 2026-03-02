'I don't like war': Iranians in Tulsa continue to speak out on global conflict

TULSA, Okla — 2 News has been covering the U.S./Israeli joint strikes in Iran and the resulting fallout.

While some Iranians have celebrated the strikes leading to the death of the country's former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, others aren't as thrilled.

Alfred Lazar said he’s been in Tulsa for 17 years, after leaving Iran and going to Turkey as a refugee.

He now owns Alfred's Mediterranean Grill and Event Center in Tulsa.

While serving up gyros and other Iranian food and snacks, the conflict weighs heavily on his mind.

He said his mother and sister are still in Tehran, Iran's capital.

FLORES: “When was the last time you heard from them?”

LAZAR: “10 minutes after the day they attacked Tehran, almost two days ago, I think. Around 12:30 in the morning at that time, United States.”

Lazar said he knows other Iranians in Tulsa are happy because of the former supreme leader’s death, but he thinks the views in the United States are a bit skewed.

“People outside Iran, 100% they don't like the Iran government because they run away," he said. "But inside we have 50/50.”

While many people want the return of a monarchy now that the former supreme leader has been killed, Lazar doesn't think it's a good idea.

“Different people, different minds," he said. “Honestly, I don't like a war, any war, anywhere, for anybody.”

Lazar said he just wants people to be safe and is just hoping for the best.

