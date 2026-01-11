BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An 8-year-old Broken Arrow girl is making her birthday about giving rather than receiving, continuing a tradition she started when she was just 5 years old.

Addison Chambers recently turned 8 and chose to spend her special day creating birthday boxes for neighbors in need. The idea came to her when she realized some people might not have access to birthday cake to celebrate their special day.

WATCH: POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Broken Arrow girl gives back on birthday:

"The idea of someone not having a birthday cake to celebrate hit her hard," said her mom, Kristine.

Each birthday box created contained everything needed for a cake, including items such as cake mix, a disposable baking pan, birthday plates, napkins, and even candles.

Since 2020, Addison has used her birthday as an opportunity to help others. This year, she asked guests at her skate party to bring donations instead of gifts for her. The response was overwhelming.



Addison, a member of the Kindness Club at her school, worked with her classmates to assemble 59 birthday boxes for Broken Arrow Neighbors, a local organization that helps families in need. Megan Quickle, Executive Director with Broken Arrow Neighbors, said, "Miss Addison has a heart of gold."

The young philanthropist's birthday wish makes others' wishes come true, showing that age is no barrier to making a meaningful impact in the community.

Happy birthday, Addison! You are Positively Oklahoma.

You can learn more about Broken Arrow Neighbors here.

