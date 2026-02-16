EYE ON THE PRIZE: Owasso bobsledder sets sights on future Olympics

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso's Grady Mercer came close to making the U.S. Olympic bobsled team, but the 21-year-old pilot isn't letting that setback slow him down.



2 News Anchor Julie Chin sat down with Mercer after his return to Green Country, where he's already planning his next Olympic run while keeping his ultimate dream in focus: winning gold.



"I think I opened some eyes this year," Mercer said.



The young bobsled pilot surprised everyone with his major run for the U.S. Olympic team."At the halfway point, the coaches were texting me, and they're like, hey, you've got a real shot at this. We're going send some guys home from the World Cup Circuit and try to make this happen," Mercer said.

Mercer says it all came down to one final race. Grady was so close to making the Olympics that his bags were packed and ready to go.



"Coaches were sending me all the lines for the tracks in Cortina, and I was learning all that. I was basically going figure it out and leave in a few days," he said.



Mercer would have piloted a third USA sled, but the Swiss team edged him out in the final moments. "We did what we could; it was just the other guy did better," he said.



Despite the disappointment, Mercer is still grinning and pushing forward with characteristic optimism.

"Grady's got a smile on his face all the time," said Dave Owens, former U.S. Olympic bobsled coach and Tulsa resident.



Owens first spotted Mercer's raw talent on an Oklahoma baseball field. When he discovered Mercer was also a race car driver, he knew it made for a winning bobsled combination.



"For him to be in the hunt on the last day of the World Cup for a 21-year-old kid that's never been to Europe, I mean that's impressive. He's got nothing to hang his head about," Owens said.



Mercer is home for now, enjoying time with family before taking on the national championship next month. "It's been awesome getting back and seeing the family, and I just had a nephew that was born, so that was great," he said.



He's working out daily and following the current Olympics. He says our bobsled team is one to watch.

"Our American team is awesome. Watch our women, especially. Those are the ones to watch out for. Those are the killers. Those are the ones that are going to be good," Mercer said.



Mercer plans to carve his place in Olympic history someday, too. "Definitely the next two Olympics, 2030 and 2034," he said.



His message to other young athletes is simple but powerful.



"If you think you can do it, don't take no for an answer from anybody. Stick to it, even if they tell you no. Who cares? You just keep going," Mercer said.



"And if at first you don't succeed?" 2 News Anchor Julie Chin asked.



"Yeah, try, try again," he replied with a smile.



For Mercer, navigating life's twists and turns while going for gold is simply the thrill of the ride.



Mercer says he's especially thankful for all the prayers and support from fellow Oklahomans.



