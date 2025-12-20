TULSA, Okla. — Two Positively Oklahoma Christmas specials will air on 2 News Oklahoma on December 25, Christmas Day.

We’ll look back on some of the remarkable people, most talked-about places, and magical moments that captured our hearts in 2025

At 5 pm, we get a few kicks along Route 66 with some Oklahoma landmarks in Positively Oklahoma: Community Champions. This special will highlight individuals who have gone above and beyond in neighborhoods around Green Country. At 6:30 pm, while walking through Rhema Bible Church's stunning winter wonderland of lights, we’ll bring you Positively Oklahoma: Kids and Kids at Heart. This special is a compilation of children and seniors who've proven they’re still young at heart.

Both original Christmas specials will air on 2 News Oklahoma and be live-streamed.

WATCH: Positively Oklahoma Christmas Day Specials:

Positively Oklahoma Christmas Day Specials

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

