'It's indescribable' | Tulsa teens find community through historic church choir

TULSA, Okla. — For 70 years, the Chapel Choir at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church has been lifting spirits by lifting their voices.

What makes this Tulsa choir special isn't just their musical talent — it's their dedication to serving their community every Sunday at 9 a.m.

Around 35 students from sixth to 12th grade make up the group, including Booker T. Washington High School student Josie Fernandez.

"It brings us together from all different schools. I think that's really cool because I get to meet new people and experience new things and just make friendships I wouldn't have had," Fernandez said.

Dr. Oliver Brett, the church's Director of Music, believes this age group is crucial to invest in.

"I think this age group of the teenage years is so important — just to give them the opportunity to do something really worthwhile and shape their lives," Brett said.

The choir is believed to be unique in Green Country and possibly the nation.

"We are pretty sure this is the only choir that has its own dedicated children's choir that has its own dedicated service every week, and I think the children are very proud of that," Brett said.

With no audition required and no financial barriers, all teens are welcome to join. The group meets every Wednesday to prepare for Sunday service.

"We kind of perform every single week, so each week is game week, every week is match week," Brett said.

Junior Jamison Nerio finds deep meaning in connecting with the congregation through music.

"Looking out in the crowd — when we're done — sometimes people will be crying or smiling really big, and that feels really good," Nerio said.

For junior Fiona Mullican, Wednesday rehearsals have become a highlight of her week.

"Coming every Wednesday, it's honestly one of the things I look forward to most in the week," Mullican said.

Beyond their weekly services, the choir takes yearly tours where they perform and do mission work. They've traveled throughout the United States and Canada, performing at prestigious venues including the White House, Mormon Tabernacle, and Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

"That gives them a chance to experience things they've never gotten the chance to experience before. For a lot of them, it's the first time they've been on a plane," Brett said.

The mission work has taught valuable life lessons.

"A big lesson I've learned from community service is, however hard I think life is right now, there's always someone who has something harder, and music can change people's lives. I've seen it happen," Nerio said.

Fernandez appreciates the authentic community the choir provides.

"Not only are we doing something different and doing it through tradition, but we get to be authentic, and I just think that's something not a lot of places have," Fernandez said.

For Mullican, being part of the choir is a blessing.

"It's such a special, indescribable feeling," Mullican said.

Brett calls directing the choir the highlight of his job, watching young people grow through music and service at the historic Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

The Chapel Choir is also known for its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 11 pm, where recent alumni return to sing the Hallelujah Chorus.

The performance is free and open to the public. You can learn more about the historic church located at 1301 S. Boston Ave in Tulsa here.

