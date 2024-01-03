13-year-old Stillwater boy becomes first person ever to beat Tetris

STILLWATER, Okla. — Nearly 40 years after its conception, a 13-year-old boy from Stillwater became the first person ever to beat the video game Tetris, NBC reported on Jan. 3.

Willis Gibson was live-streaming when he reached scored 999,999 points on level 157, causing the game to crash.

It only took Gibson 38 minutes to beat the game.

Humans have only managed to beat the game using artificial intelligence in the past, but Gibson showed there is nothing artificial about his wits.

Up until a few years ago, with the development of AI, many believed players could only reach level 29.

Gibson is a Tetris mastermind, placing third in the Classic Tetris World Championship in October.

To watch his full live stream beating the game, click here.

