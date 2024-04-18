HERO OF THE DAY: Tulsa deputy saves family from burning truck

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputy was for his heroism after he rescued a mother and her kids from a burning car.

It was in September 2023 when Deputy Ivan Patino risked his life to pull a pregnant mother and two 11-year-old children from a burning truck.

Patino was driving north on Highway 75 near the 41st and Union exit when a truck on the side of the road caught his eye.

After turning around and stopping, he noticed smoke coming from the hood of the woman's truck.

Shortly after seeing the smoke, it turned to flames. That’s when he quickly pulled the mother and kids out of the truck. Taking them to his car as he tried to put out the fire, according to TCSO.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Patino said he was able to speak Spanish to the woman and told 2 News he felt for the family because he has kids of his own.

"Them seeing helplessly, you know they can’t defend for themselves. You know, they can't get up and walk away. That just got me. Cause I have kids of my own as well. So, every time I think about it, it just brings me to tears," said Patino

The rescue left Patino with injuries after one of the truck's tires exploded. He said the explosion knocked him down and he suffered from smoke inhalation.

"Yeah the tire blew and threw me back and all that smoke go in my, I couldn’t, I didn’t have time to react. Basically, I was inhaling all that smoke," said Patino.

Everyone 2 News spoke with said he is a hero on and off the force.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

This is the second Hero of the Day honor. The Tulsa Crime Stoppers are working to honor one first responder per month, recognizing their service.

When asked if he would do it all again, he said, "I would do it every day, yes. If you needed help, I would be there."

If you know of a first responder who goes above and beyond, click here to submit a nomination.

