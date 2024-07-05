‘I just notice little bitty things’ | Broken Arrow truck driver helps in capture of wanted man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A long-time Broken Arrow truck driver used his skills of observation to help in the capture of a wanted man.

Will Remington, who’s been driving for the city of Broken Arrow for 8 years, said he was at the right place at the right time.

“I just notice little bitty things,” said Will Remington. “Creature of habit. I see something out of the ordinary."

Remington was traveling to Events Park in Broken Arrow on Monday June 24 when this happened. It’s a trip he’s made before but never quite like this.

Remington was driving on the Creek Turnpike near a field on Washington Road that NSU Broken Arrow owns. He was listening to his morning devotion.

“My devotion that morning told me to be looking,” said Remington. “God is always with you. Be looking at the sun, the clouds, the trees, the birds. I made all of this for you.”

Looking into the tree line, Remington spotted something out of the ordinary.

“I looked over and there was a camper down off there in the woods that I’ve never seen before in the 8 years I’ve worked here,” said Remington.

Photo from driver

He noted the camper and continued driving. When he was back in the area a short time later something had changed.

“When I come back, I could only see a sliver of it because there was a tarp over the top of it,” said Remington.

Immediately, Remington knew something was off and he needed to let someone know.

“He saw something that caught his eye and the sun was just perfect,” said Officer Doug Driver.

Remington flagged down the NSU Broken Arrow campus police officer, “He really could’ve saved a life that day. It was so hot.”

After Remington told Officer Driver about the camper, the officer went about a mile north of campus to check it out. He found the camper and a man in bad shape.

“He was sweating out,” said Officer Driver. “My biggest concern was getting him in air conditioning, getting him some water. He had no water admittedly.”

Turns out the man parked his trailer in a field after a domestic dispute the night before, and was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and battery.

“Maybe this is a life changing deal for him too,” said Remington.

Remington said he was thankful to be in the right place at the right time but shirks the label of hero.

“I’m just an average day Joe just doing my job,” said Remington.

