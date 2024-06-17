Kind viewer steps up to relocate unwanted fox family

TULSA, Okla. — When a family of foxes moved into a Tulsa neighborhood near 51st and Sheridan, neighbors were nervous.

Foxes could be seen tripping the security cameras around Darryl Johnson's home. Most recently, at 3am on June 17.

"I didn't want to go out there in the back and get bitten or attacked," said Johnson.

His next door neighbor, Jay Ullman also had safety concerns.



"I've got a little dog," he said, "and I got a little three-year-old grandson."

When Johnson called 311 he was told the City of Tulsa does not relocate wild critters like foxes. He would have to hire a licensed wildlife relocator himself. Something he cannot afford.

When Steve Farless saw the Problem Solvers story about the dilemma he hired Billy Minter to do the job.

Minter uses live traps to catch unwanted critters and move them to new habitats.

Farless has several acres in Broken Arrow.

"I thought it was a idea to have them brought out here, " he said. "It's forested or wooded, and there are several ponds out there, and there has got to be plenty of small game for them to catch."

A kind gesture that is making two families in Tulsa feel safer while providing a new home for the foxes.

