Tulsa woman launches fundraiser for friend's accessible van

TULSA, Okla. — A friend is leading a fundraiser to help a man with cerebral palsy buy a much-needed new van.

Sean Lewis utilizes a wheelchair to get around. He and his mom, Kyle Miller, said they can no longer rely on the family van.

"Right now, everywhere we go, we just pray to make it there," said Lewis. "We're thankful to God when we get back home."

Their 2002 Dodge Caravan has over 200,000 miles on it, and lacks air conditioning and heat. A board of plywood covers a hole in the flooring. The automatic ramp broke, forcing them to manage with a clunky, portable one.

"It's very awkward and heavy for one person to handle," said Miller.

Sean is active in the community, participating in Paralympic sports, marathons, church, and motivational speaking. One of his many friends is Rachel Merton, who organized a fundraiser to help.

"This is terrible, you can't be riding around in winter with no heat," said Merton. "I just felt called to do something and Sean and Kyle would never ask for help themselves."

Since launching the fundraiser a couple weeks ago, the community has donated over $20,000.

A local specialty dealership, Mobile One Transportation, has also made an offer for a 2023 Honda Odyssey EXL at a discount.

"That's the van that we're praying for right now. We went and looked at it, and it's just beautiful. It's fully loaded. We didn't need that," said Miller. "That is what I think God is wanting us to have, and Shawn loves it. It's red. It's his color."

To donate through Kyle Miller's Venmo, click here.

Donations are also accepted through Sean Lewis' PayPal: @SeanLewis1227

