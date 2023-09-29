Watch Now
Rolling past the finish line: Tulsa man with cerebral palsy completes dozens of races

Posted at 7:10 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 20:10:49-04

TULSA, Okla. — Sean Lewis is gearing up for the Urban Adventure Race on Saturday — just one of nearly 100 races he's participated in.

Lewis, who has cerebral palsy, connected with the local running and cycling communities around six years ago.

"They're just the best people," said Lewis' mom, Kyle Miller. "They've really drawn Sean in, accepted him, and made him a part of things."

Lewis relies on a wheelchair to get around, and has a special chair just for racing. Friends either push or pull Lewis through the course.

Raymond "RJ" Schafer finds a deeper meaning in competing by helping Lewis reach the finish line.

"You're helping someone achieve what they couldn't do on their own. It really shines a lot of light," said Schafer.

Schafer plans to help push Lewis on Saturday.

