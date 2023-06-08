Cyclist credits Oklahoma kindness for saving his life

JENKS, Okla. — For Carter Newcomb, a journey spanning thousands of miles led him to Tulsa, a community he says saved his life.

"Call it God, call it the universe, call it fate, call it whatever you want. It's not an accident. This didn't just happen," says Carter Newcomb.

Carter's story begins in Midland, Michigan, with a bike he pulled out of the trash.

"Little did I know my entire life would be completely different in three years because of that," says Carter.

It was July 2020. Carter was just 17 years old.

"I was really depressed, and I couldn't get over it. I was suicidal multiple times. Two months prior to leaving, I'd been hospitalized, and I just had really given up on life completely. I needed a reason to stay alive, which at that point is anything goes right, whatever it takes," says Carter.

So he set off on a mission to find hope by riding Route 66. Starting in Chicago, he cycled through several states, spending weeks sleeping roadside alone.

A flat fire left him stranded in Sapulpa, where he made a social media post asking for help. It traveled through the Tulsa cycling community to Mike Guillen, a stranger whose friendship would change Carter's life.

"I got a phone call from a friend of mine, Pam, and she's like, there's this kid in Sapulpa he needs a tire. Can you help him? I know a lot are posting on Facebook no one can get out there, and I was like yeah, sure," says Mike Guillen.

So Mike, a cyclist with Team Suicide Prevention, met up with Carter.

"Instantly, I noticed his bike had no rear brake, he had no helmet, and I personally had a head injury; so I know how important it is to wear a helmet, so I asked him, I know you're in a hurry, but if we just stop by for 30-40 minutes at the bike shop, let's have them look at it and make sure it's OK. He's like, OK," says Mike.

They dropped the bike off at city cycles in Jenks and took a tour of Tulsa.

"I wanted to showcase Tulsa. Tulsa is an amazing place, and there are so many unique things here. We drove around everywhere, and he's like, wow, this is awesome, and this is great, and all these people," says Mike.

The two even hopped on Facebook Live to share Carter's story. Tulsa responded with an avalanche of kindness.

"By the end of the day, I had $2000 in my bank account that was not there before from all the people who had donated to my cause. I was on the news three times sharing my story, my hopelessness, my brokenness to wholeness, and I had a brand new community, and it happened in five hours," says Carter.

Carter picked up his bike from City Cycles and continued his Route 66 adventure. He'd make it to the end in Santa Monica and returned home to Michigan, but there his depression came back.

"I was personally still really struggling a lot. I had no community. I had no friends. It was COVID. It was impossible to find work. It was really a tough time, and I fell back to where I was before," says Carter.

So he reached back out to a Tulsa Team Suicide Prevention member who alerted Mike.

"Five minutes later, Mike G calls me and is like, what do you need? I'm here for you. I want to keep you alive. Come down to Tulsa; we'll put you in a hotel. I went through a program called Pathways, and it changed my life," says Carter.

"It's like an emotional boot camp. It helped him find value and love for himself," says Mike.

Now, two years later, everything has clicked for Carter.

He loves his life, his home now in Tulsa, and his new calling.

"This is a dream come true; it just can't be real. The very bike shop that I entered when I was a 17-year-old kid with $500 in my pocket. That's all I had in the world, and I was generously given service. Now I'm the owner of this place!" says a tearful Carter.

City Cycles came up for sale, and now Carter's a co-owner alongside Mike and a few others.

"In the place that started it all. That blessed him with our community, and that's the goal with this shop; we want to be about community," says Mike.

Cyclists gather here for rides a few times a week, and you'll find Carter in the center of the pack. Once stranded and alone, Carter's broken the cycle thanks to an Oklahoma brotherhood and a leap of faith along the Mother Road.

"I am eternally grateful. I'm the luckiest guy alive!" exclaims Carter.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the Suicide and Crisis hotline is open 24/7 at 988. You can learn more about Team Suicide Prevention here.

To learn more about City Cycles, click here.

