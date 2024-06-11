Tulsa County man's affordable housing solution hits big snag

TULSA CO., Okla — As temperatures began to soar, Terry Crow believed he had found an affordable housing solution for himself and his dog, Zeus.

A home where the two could live in air-conditioned comfort instead of sweltering without it.

He bought a small plot of land in Tulsa County and a 5th wheel camper to put on it until he could afford to build a house.

"The land is paid for, the trailer's paid for, the electric pole is all paid for, it's all paid for." Terry Crow said, " I just need electric."

He had a power pole and breaker box installed to supply electricity to the camper, but the County inspector denied its installation.

The land is zoned as residential. Normally, that requires a permanent structure in order to hook up electricity. The County doesn't consider a camper a permanent structure.

Crow called The Problem Solvers for help.

We found out he can ask the County Board of Adjustment for a variance. But it takes time.

The soonest Crow can get on the Board's agenda is July 16. And, only if he pays $816 in fees by June 13 to cover the variance application and pay for mapping and notices of his request to go out to neighbors and be published in the newspaper.

Even if he can find the money, it means weeks of living without electricity and air conditioning and living with uncertainty.

Jay Hoyt with INGOC's planning office said, "It's unknown before the meeting whether they'll go for it or against it, and so there's no guarantee."

