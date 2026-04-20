Three suspects in court for deadly hit-and-run of Muskogee teen

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Three people are set to appear in federal court today in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a teenager in Muskogee County.

After months of investigation, Fort Gibson police arrested Tim Thompson, his wife Stephanie Thompson, and passenger Caril Glenn Hayes Jr. on Friday.

Tim Thompson is accused of being the driver who struck 16-year-old Eden Ferrell from behind and fled the scene. Ferrell was killed in November of 2025 while walking along Highway 80 near West 828 Road.

Police have the suspect's vehicle in custody. Because the vehicle is registered to someone of Native American descent, the FBI has joined the investigation.

Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier spoke about the ongoing investigation.

"We know that that vehicle did not stop. I don’t know until we get the full story from this person. Why didn’t they? You would think any human that would even that they hit something would have stopped,"Rob Frazier said.

Ferrell's grieving mother wants to prevent future tragedies on this dangerous stretch of road.

The three suspects face federal charges and are scheduled to appear in Muskogee federal court at 9 a.m.today.

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