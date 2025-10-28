Tulsa grocery store provides help for families who rely on SNAP

TULSA, Okla. — Anxiety over SNAP benefits is rising as we inch closer to Nov. 1. That’s the date those benefits will be paused if the government shutdown continues. More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP including nearly 700,000 Oklahomans.



Ryvona Hicks and her three children were grocery shopping at Oasis Fresh Market.



“We’re just going to take it one day at a time,” said Ryvona Hicks.



She just moved to Tulsa two months ago for a cheaper cost of living. Now she’s grappling with the possibility of losing SNAP benefits on Nov. 1.

“It’s going to impact us,” said Hicks. “It’s going to slow down how we prepare our meals.”



She says right now her fridge is stocked but she’s taking it day by day and figuring out other ways to feed her family.



“I spend cash on food or my credit card,” said Hickes. “It looks like that’s what I’m about to be using.”



The USDA says if the government shutdown continues through Nov. 1, families won’t get the SNAP benefits they rely on including more than 684,600 Oklahoma families.

“On a daily basis whether it’s on the phone, our phone has not stopped ringing,” said AJ Johnson. “Whether its online people sending dozens of messages, email, social media and even coming into the store really afraid.”



AJ Johnson is the owner of Oasis Fresh Market. He opened the store 4 years ago in part to be a place of refuge for the community.

He says they’re working to make sure the families they serve don’t go hungry.



“We’re going to try to reach and feed as many families as many individuals as many people as we can,” said Johnson.

The grocery stores non-profit, The Oasis Projects, is rallying businesses and churches to come together collecting donations to provide grocery giveaways and emergency food boxes.



“We believe eating is a right,” said Johnson. “Food is the number one human basic need.”

He says while there is a lot of fear and anxiety, they’re working to be a beacon of hope.



“We feel called to stand in the gap of justice and generosity and find a way to feed people,” said Johnson.



Hicks says she wants to see the shutdown end sooner rather than later.



“That’s all you can do is take it one day at a time,” said Hicks.



There are several Green Country organizations providing support for families.

To help with the Oasis Projects mission, visit here.

