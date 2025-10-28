SNAP Benefits at Risk as Shutdown Drags On; Tulsa Farmers' Market Steps Up to Help Families

TULSA, Okla. — In just four days, federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is set to expire, leaving more than 40 million Americans at risk of losing access to food assistance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will not use its $6 billion contingency fund to cover next month’s benefits if the government shutdown continues into November.

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., remain at an impasse as the shutdown enters its fourth week. Both Senate Republicans and Democrats have said they want to keep SNAP payments going, but negotiations to reopen the government have stalled.

Nearly 700,000 Oklahomans rely on the program, which could be paused starting Nov. 1 if the shutdown continues.

Local organizations are stepping in to help. In Tulsa, the state’s largest farmers market is offering support to families worried about losing access to groceries.

“They come to the market every week—especially this past weekend, when they were trying to redeem what was left on their cards,” said Kris Rossen, executive director of the Tulsa Farmers' Market. “There’s a deep anxiety about where their food’s going to come from.”

One shopper, a woman in her 60s who is on disability and raising her grandson, depends on SNAP benefits to buy groceries at the market.

The Tulsa Farmers' Market, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), accepts SNAP benefits and typically matches up to $20 in tokens for families to spend on local produce, meat, and other Oklahoma-made goods. Rossen said the market plans to continue helping families even if federal funds run out.

“As of right now, we are going to be able to provide 100 households with $20 every Saturday through the rest of the year,” Rossen said.

Thanks to donations from the community, the market can provide 100 families with $20 in tokens each week to purchase fresh, local produce.

The market, located near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard, opens at 8 a.m. every Saturday. SNAP recipients can visit the token booth, show their SNAP card, and receive tokens to shop on a first-come, first-served basis.

Online shopping is available from Friday morning through Monday evening, with pickups on Wednesday. SNAP benefits are accepted for online purchases as well.

Rossen said donations from the community have poured in since news of the potential funding pause, and the market hopes to help even more families in the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen a beautiful outpouring of generosity and kindness from our community,” Rossen said. “It’s been very endearing and heartwarming, and we hope to continue to see that support.”

If you would like to donate or learn more about the Tulsa Farmers' Market, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

