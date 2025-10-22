Green Country organizations preparing for SNAP cuts

SAPULPA, Okla. — Benefits part of the Supplemental Sutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will be suspended starting November 1, if the government shutdown continues.

Food pantries across Oklahoma are preparing for the changes that could take place if an influx of people start seeking help from them.

Dr. Camille Teale is the executive director of the Caring Community Friends food pantry in Sapulpa.

“We're definitely prepared to care and welcome the increased demand as we're able," she said.

She said while adjustments may have to be made, the pantry still plans to help the community wherever it can by engaging in conversations with team members and clients.

“The first of the month is generally when people receive their renewal if they currently receive food stamps," said Teale. "We're going to be watching that week very closely to see if we have an influx in demand or new clients that need help.”

She said the pantry's mission is to cater to the community no matter what.

“If there's an increased demand that our choice pantry can't support, we may need to move towards pre-bagged grocery bags, so we'll pivot if needed," said Teale.

Another point she brings up is that she wants people to know Caring Community Friends is here to help however they can.

She said the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's Food Finder is a great way to get connected with local food pantries and the services they provide.

Another community member trying to connect people with needed resources is Jessica Jimenez Mapes.

She is the co-founder of the Tulsa Resource Hub.

On social media, she realized people wanted to have one space they could go to for information on services.

"A lot of people needing resources for things, and there wasn't one central location," she said. "Why don't we just put them all in one central area, so that you're not having to search everywhere and everything."

She said it's important during this time to stick together.

“Let's just use this as a time not to judge everybody, but to come together and show our neighbors that we care like we see you and we're here for you," said Mapes.

She said she's already hearing how the SNAP announcement is effecting the community.

“My husband, he works at a grocery store," she said. "People are already trying to use what money they have left to get what they need, so stores all are already running out of stuff.”

Both Mapes and Teale agree on one thing- if you can donate or volunteer in any way at a local food pantry, it’ll go a long way.

