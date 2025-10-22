'It's not a quick fix': Service providers discuss Operation SAFE at public panel

TULSA, Okla. — "We've taken lemons and made lemonade."

That's how Steven Whitaker with John 3:16 Mission described the effects of Operation SAFE on his organization.

Whitaker, along with leaders from the BeHeard Movement, Youth Services of Tulsa and the Tulsa Day Center held a public panel discussing the issues they face following the order from Governor Kevin Stitt.

"Our outreach teams are working with a lot of people who previously stayed along highways or wooded areas on state properties," Josh Sanders from the Tulsa Day Center said. "But now they're forced into less ideal situations."

Situations like relocating to city parks, creeks and private property. The initial work of Operation SAFE wrapped up in September, with Governor Stitt saying crews cleared over 60 sites and nearly 2 million pounds of debris. But on October 20, 2 News saw Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation out working again in similar areas.

"Obviously it's going to take more than just what we're doing these past couple of days," Lieutenant Mark Southall with OHP said. "It's going to take more than what we did back in September, and we recognize that. But it's going to be a mission that we're going to have to be continually moving on."

Throughout the panel, the local leaders did say of course something needed to be done, but they also said all this does is kick the can further down the road.

"I feel like the finish line and the goal post is moving constantly," Evan Dougoud with the BeHeard movement said.

"Unfortunately, this was done in a way that simply moved people," Sanders added. "And we didn't have a good place to move them."

Beth Svetlick with Youth Services of Tulsa said "these are complex issues. It takes a complex, intentional solution. And it's not a quick fix."

As for that solution, leaders say it'll take collaboration going forward.

"If we would've had somebody from the governor's office reaching out talking to service providers saying hey, what do you guys need? Here's our plan, what's your plan? We could've communicated and worked together to make it a lot less impactful for the people impacted by it," Sanders said.

As for those crews back working at encampments, 2 News reached out to Governor Stitt's office for comment. They responded, saying "ODOT is checking in on state property to ensure these areas stay clean and safe for those traveling on Oklahoma roads."

